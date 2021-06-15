BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

