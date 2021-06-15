Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IQI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 62,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,327. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.