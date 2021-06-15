Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

