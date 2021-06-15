Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Increases By 77.3%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the May 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Elior Group stock remained flat at $$7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

