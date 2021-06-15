Dock Achieves Market Cap of $70.07 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $70.07 million and $38.94 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00097621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

