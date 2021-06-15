Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,386. ABB has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.