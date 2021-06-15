American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities also reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 532,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in American Campus Communities by 143.4% in the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

