Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Acquires 1,420 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80.

GLW stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 5,269,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

