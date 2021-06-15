NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,897. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

