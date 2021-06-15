Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 140.30 ($1.83). 3,504,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,805. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.96.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

