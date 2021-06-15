Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

