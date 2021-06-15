Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MSD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 67,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

