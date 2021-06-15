NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the May 13th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.