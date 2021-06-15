Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Up 92.1% in May

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GLEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Galileo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $338,164.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 100,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

