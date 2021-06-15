Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EFBI remained flat at $$18.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

