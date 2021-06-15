Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EFBI remained flat at $$18.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

