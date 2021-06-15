Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 67,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

