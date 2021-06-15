Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 650

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 628 ($8.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,904,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,633. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.