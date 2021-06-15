Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ramsdens to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

LON RFX traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.96). 370,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,558. Ramsdens has a one year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £47.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

