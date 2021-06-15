NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 215,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,975. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

