Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $37.45

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,618. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

