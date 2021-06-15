Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.