ZBG Token Market Cap Tops $9.55 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $83,032.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.00776370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.71 or 0.07848495 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.