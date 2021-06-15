Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.39. 1,277,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,196 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,757. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.