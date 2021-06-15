Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

API traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 651,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

