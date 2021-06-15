Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Polarean Imaging in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLLWF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,606. Polarean Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

