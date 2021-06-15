Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,618. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

