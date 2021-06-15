-$1.99 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($1.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 548,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $882.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

