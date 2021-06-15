Meta Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00780227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.27 or 0.07876815 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

