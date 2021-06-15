NuCypher Hits Market Capitalization of $197.42 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $197.42 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00780227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.27 or 0.07876815 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,200,587,067 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

