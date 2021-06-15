On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTIVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 126.01% and a negative net margin of 64.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.