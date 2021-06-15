WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $172,699.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00016357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.