Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells $324,266.95 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.00. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

