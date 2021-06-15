Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.31). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

PBYI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 289,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.