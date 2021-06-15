Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 14.57 -$47.88 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.75 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.92

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ThredUp and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 27.50%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 103.40%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than ThredUp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ContextLogic beats ThredUp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.