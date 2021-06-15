Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.17

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MFX traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.82 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.93. Manx Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Manx Financial Group
