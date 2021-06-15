ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

Shares of LON:ITM traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 367.80 ($4.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,935,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen acquired 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

