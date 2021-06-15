Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Sell

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 9,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $36.02.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.