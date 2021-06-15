On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTB traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,369. The firm has a market cap of £550.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.63.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.