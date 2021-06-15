boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 332 ($4.34). 7,671,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,051. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 46.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

