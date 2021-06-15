Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 3,321

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Shares of FUTR stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,004 ($39.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.29. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,024.10 ($39.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

