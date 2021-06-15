Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,433% compared to the average daily volume of 734 put options.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 18,248,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,689,106. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.