Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 18,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,433% compared to the average daily volume of 734 put options.
Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 18,248,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,689,106. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
