Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Decreases By 28.8%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.3 days.

Kinaxis stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.24. 12,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

