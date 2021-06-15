Banco Macro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 583 call options.

Banco Macro stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 401,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

