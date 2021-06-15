Banco Macro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 583 call options.
Banco Macro stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 401,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
