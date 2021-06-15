Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $264.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the lowest is $253.50 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 289,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.