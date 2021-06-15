W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. 351,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,294. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

