SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $61.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 154,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

