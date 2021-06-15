Crust Network (CRU) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Crust Network has a market cap of $76.72 million and $4.15 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $43.92 or 0.00109534 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

