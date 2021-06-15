Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 216,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,638. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.