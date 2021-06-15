Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NYSE ADC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

