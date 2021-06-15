Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.47. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 852,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

